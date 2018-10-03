This Week:

Marin Living

Columnists

Kalas: Family bonds enslave us for the good

Kalas: Family bonds enslave us for the good

Intriguing that the word “family” comes from the Latin word familia referring to “a household of slaves or servants.” It is a decidedly NOT sentimental way to think of your relatives. But, oddly enough, it’s the perfect metaphor.

Police & Safety

Opinion

It is like the Holocaust: Do not forget

It is like the Holocaust: Do not forget

She says I’m “holding a grudge.” She says it’s not healthy for me, that she wishes I could “let it go.” She thinks I’m allowing the past to rob my life in the present. She says that I just can’t afford to “hold on” to

Sports